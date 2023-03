A Lehigh County jury has reached a verdict in the homicide trial of Josef Raszler. He's accused of killing his neighbor and ex-girlfriend with a homemade air gun back in 2016. Look for the latest from the courthouse in a live report, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, learn more about a new medical procedure that doctors are using to help fix children born with a sunken chest.