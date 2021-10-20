Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The White House is laying out its plans Wednesday for the expected authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for young kids in a matter of weeks. Plans are reportedly part of an education campaign to help parents. Find out more about the rollout details, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also, the Allentown public market has been struggling during the pandemic with several spots closing, but hope may be on the horizon. Tune in at 5:00 to learn more about a new place opening up there.