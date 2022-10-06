The November race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District is heating up. Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild faced off against Republican challenger Lisa Scheller on Thursday in a debate at Muhlenberg College in Allentown that will air next week on "Business Matters" on WFMZ-TV. Get a first look at the big showdown, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, a helicopter hovered over the WFMZ station on Thursday as crews replaced a tower antenna. See how it all played out mid-air, in a live report at 5:00.