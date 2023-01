A mixture of snow, sleet and rain is making roads across the region a little slick today for drivers. The snow hasn't really accumulated, but snowplows are still roving the Lehigh Valley, working to keep the roads clear. Look for a live update on weather conditions, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also at 5:00, find out what the Lehigh Valley expects to see this year in manufacturing and redevelopment growth.