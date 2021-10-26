On the day before the third anniversary of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Governor Tom Wolf is discussing two bills the state Senate is preparing to vote on. Wolf and gun safety advocates say the legislation would make gun violence across the state worse. Find out how, and what supporters of the bills are saying, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, employees who work in certain businesses in Pennsylvania will be getting a pay raise, after Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order raising minimum wage. Find out if you're one of those employees, tonight at 5:00.

