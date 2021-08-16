Pennsylvania's health and education departments are hoping to keep students in the classroom this fall. They announced two initiatives designed to keep students safe from the coronavirus that include free COVID-19 testing at K-12 schools and colleges and universities. We'll have more on what you need to know as your child gets ready to return to class, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also tonight, a debate is brewing over a local school district's logo. The superintendent wants it to look one way, but community members feel differently. Tune in at 5:00 for the full story.