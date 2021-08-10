If you work for Pennsylvania's state-run prisons, and health care and congregate care facilities, you will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or get tested for it weekly. Governor Tom Wolf announced the new rule Tuesday, which goes into effect in about a month. Tune into 69 News at 5:00 to find out which facilities fall under the mandate, in case it applies to you or someone you know.
Also, COVID-19 isn't the only virus we need to worry about. The West Nile Virus is making the rounds in birds in Pennsylvania. Are humans next? At 5:00, we'll have some tips on how to protect yourself from the pesky insects.