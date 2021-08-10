If you work for Pennsylvania's state-run prisons, and health care and congregate care facilities, you will now be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or get tested for it weekly. Governor Tom Wolf announced the new rule Tuesday, which goes into effect in about a month. Tune into 69 News at 5:00 to find out which facilities fall under the mandate, in case it applies to you or someone you know.

Also, COVID-19 isn't the only virus we need to worry about. The West Nile Virus is making the rounds in birds in Pennsylvania. Are humans next? At 5:00, we'll have some tips on how to protect yourself from the pesky insects.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.