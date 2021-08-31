Students will be required to wear masks in schools across Pennsylvania to protect against COVID-19 and its delta variant. Governor Tom Wolf announced the mandate Tuesday, which will soon go into effect. It applies to students in grades K-12, as well as other education programs. Get more details, and how some lawmakers are reacting, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, the Phillipsburg Town Council president who allegedly called 9-1-1 to request a 'welfare check' on the town's mayor and police chief has resigned from his post. Get the full story, tonight at 5:00.

