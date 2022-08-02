A 40-year-old woman is in police custody for allegedly shooting and killing her roommate in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. Authorities have charged Terri Hodel with criminal homicide in the death of 37-year-old Tracy Lynn Hoffman. They say Hodel had left a note in the home where it all happened. Look for a live update on the case, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.

Also, are industrial solar farms the future of the Lehigh Valley? Local municipalities are digging deeper into that question, tonight at 5:00.

