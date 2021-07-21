If you're a parent, your head is likely spinning at all the different mask recommendations for the upcoming school year coming from the government. The CDC says no masks, the AAP says masks for everyone all day. Well, you're about to get one more. This time from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Brian Sheehan will break down the new advice at 5.

And, speaking of school. In what is becoming a more and more familiar expectation - school supplies will likely cost a little more this year. The coronavirus is being blamed because of the disruption to the supply line it caused. But how much more will you be spending? And is there any help for people struggling to pay more? Bo Koltnow will crunch the numbers for you at 5.

