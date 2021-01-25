If you're now eligible to receive your Covid-19 shot, you can get it at the Allentown Fairgrounds. A coronavirus vaccination clinic has opened up at Ag Hall, after Pennsylvania expanded eligibility requirements for phase 1A vaccination to include people over the age of 65 and people between the ages of 16 and 64 with serious medical conditions. A live update from the clinic, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
Also at 5:00, Lehigh Valley Health Network is now helping patients recover more easily at home, with customized medical kits and nurse visits.