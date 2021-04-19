Pennsylvania is trying to make it easy for people who want a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get one.

The state and several groups teamed up to bring a mobile vaccine clinic to Reading.

The clinic set up shop on South Fifth Street.

Hundreds of people will be vaccinated over the next two days.

One man who got his first dose of a vaccine told WFMZ's Jim Vasil "I want to protect everybody, not only my family, but everybody that lives in Reading."

Also at 5:30, police say they've caught a man they were searching for in connection with a shooting outside a hotel. The shooting left two people injured.

