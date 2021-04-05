Authorities have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run in Reading. Anthony Figueroa of Jefferson Township is charged with homicide by vehicle and related offenses.
The charges stem from a crash that police said may have involved two cars that were racing when they blew through a stop sign and hit a car at North 11th and Robeson streets in March. The driver of the car that was hit, Sandra Dardis, was killed. WFMZ's Joe Ducey will have the latest.
Plus -- contact tracers in Berks County are reflecting on the past few months and looking at their next role, as health officials warn of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19.