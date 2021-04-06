The feds say they nabbed a man wanted in a quadruple murder that shook the city of Reading and beyond in 2018.
They say they arrested Pedro Sanchez-Laporte at a home in Lake Alfred, Florida, this morning.
The arrest comes less than a month after the FBI made a push on social media and offered a $25,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.
