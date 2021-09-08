...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* Until 2 AM EDT Thursday.
* Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the
region this evening. Given the very saturated soils from recent
heavy rain events, additional brief heavy rainfall of one to two
inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other
low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.