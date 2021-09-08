Police are once again turning to the public to help solve a nearly 30-year-old cold case involving the murder of a Berks cab driver. WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden talks to police about their plea for help.

Also at 5:30, the Berks History Center is honoring the life and legacy of a local community leader and mentor with a new exhibit. WFMZ's Jack Reinhard has that story.

