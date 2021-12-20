The Reading Public Museum announced plans to relocate its stored collection to the Wells Fargo building.
They plan to make the move next April, when the bank moves to the suburbs.
The announcement comes after reports surfaced that the museum may move to Spring Township. We'll give you the details about the museum's status.
Plus, seven people have died in roadway crashes in Berks just over the last week. We sat down with a local driver's education teacher to hear his thoughts on the matter.
That story and more on the Berks Edition at 5:30.