Federal housing officials are in Berks County today to discuss efforts to boost COVID-19 prevention in underserved communities. WFMZ's Jim Vasil is live in Reading with the latest.

Also at 5:30, more than 800 Berks County leaders will gather tonight in Reading to honor one of the world's premier treatment providers.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.