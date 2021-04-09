The Baseballtown Dream League helps kids and adults with special needs take the field and enjoy the game of baseball.

A custom-designed turf field and special equipment lets those with physical and mental disabilities play ball in a safe environment.

But the seasons wouldn't be possible without volunteers, and organizers say they need some help.

Ellen Kolodziej will have the story.

Plus, more shots in arms. We'll take you to a coronavirus vaccination clinic that opened today in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

