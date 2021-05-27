Reading police say they are making progress in their efforts to reduce gun violence. Chief Richard Tornielli led a news conference this afternoon to update 'Operation Ceasefire,' now in its 100th day. He said the number of non-deadly shootings is down 53% compared with 2020. He also said police have made arrests in five of the six homicides that happened this year. Tonight at 5:30, what Tornielli says his department and other agencies are doing to continue combating violent crime.
Plus - a longtime radio host is preparing to step away from the mic. Tomorrow is 'Mighty Mike' Faust's last day as host of WEEU's "Feedback." Today was his final show on the road.