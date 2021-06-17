Two people are dead and a third is in the hospital in critical condition following a crash in Berks County. The crash happened around 3:00 this morning in Bern Township. State police say the wreck happened after a short police pursuit. WFMZ's Jim Vasil is getting the details.
And a woman has been charged in connection with the assault of a six-year-old boy with autism on a school van in Berks County. Authorities say Rose Miller yelled at the boy, and allowed an older student to beat him up. They say it happened earlier this month in the Tulpehocken Area School District. Tom Rader will have the latest, and reaction from the Berks County Intermediate Unit, which handles transportation for the district.