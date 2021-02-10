Dozens of people at Franklin Manor Apartments in West Reading will have to find somewhere else to live unless repairs are made to the building. Officials say they found raw sewage in the basement and dozens of other issues. How bad are the conditions? A few residents allowed us into their apartments to see for ourselves.

Plus - a Lebanon County man faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill members of the U.S. Senate. The feds say police stopped the man on his way to Washington, D.C., and they found his car loaded with guns and ammunition.

