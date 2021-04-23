The Lancaster County coroner has completed an autopsy on Linda Stoltzfoos, the Amish teen whose remains were found earlier this week. The coroner says she died of asphyxia due to strangulation. Stoltzfoos' body was found near a business where the suspect in her kidnapping and death, Justo Smoker, once worked. Tonight at 5:30, we'll talk with a legal expert about the significance of Stoltzfoos' body being located and how that will affect the case against Smoker.
Plus - authorities credited hundreds of people for their help searching for Stoltzfoos since she disappeared last June. We'll talk with a search and rescue group that played a pivotal role in the investigation.