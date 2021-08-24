The Berks County District Attorney is releasing the results of an investigation into a deadly stabbing that happened 8 months ago in Exeter Township.

The DA says the woman who stabbed Terance Myers Sr. in the chest acted in self-defense. Tom Rader is speaking with the DA to learn more about the ruling, and what happened.

And it's a big day at Kutztown University. Before students arrive for the fall semester, the school is breaking ground on a new percussion research center. WFMZ's Jim Vasil will have that story, at 5:30.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.