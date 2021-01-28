Residents and staff of the Berks County-owned nursing home are now receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Walgreens officials went to the home in Bern Township today to launch the first of three clinics. Coming up at 5:30, why officials say the vaccinations are an important step in the nursing home's battle against the virus.

Plus - Lebanon County-based Jubilee Ministries has opened its first thrift store in Berks County. The organization supports people who are in prison and their families.

