A Berks County man's been busted in connection with January's attack on the U.S. Capitol. The feds say they I-D'd and arrested Alan Byerly of the Fleetwood area this morning. According to court documents, Byerly is the man seen wearing a "Kutztown" beanie in photos shared after the attack. Tom Rader is gathering details.
And movie theaters like Wyomissing-based Fox Berkshire and The Colonial Theater in Phoenixville are hoping for a blockbuster summer. Jim Vasil has more on that, on the Berks Edition.