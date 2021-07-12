A Fleetwood man charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol went before a federal judge this afternoon. Prosecutors want Alan Byerly locked up until his trial. In a filing, prosecutors wrote: "there are no conditions or combinations of conditions which can effectively ensure the safety of any other person and the community." Tom Rader will have the latest.

And it's a milestone at Reading Hospital. Officials say, for the first time in 17 months, there are no COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital. More at 5:30.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.