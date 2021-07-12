A Fleetwood man charged in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol went before a federal judge this afternoon. Prosecutors want Alan Byerly locked up until his trial. In a filing, prosecutors wrote: "there are no conditions or combinations of conditions which can effectively ensure the safety of any other person and the community." Tom Rader will have the latest.
And it's a milestone at Reading Hospital. Officials say, for the first time in 17 months, there are no COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital. More at 5:30.