PennDOT has announced that it is considering tolling a bridge on Interstate 78 that is in need of repairs. The department says the Lenhartsville Bridge over Route 143 and Maiden Creek needs to be replaced. Officials say the project could cost up to $50 million. Tonight at 5:30, why opponents say the move is bad for business and could make traffic worse.

Plus - Berks County commissioners say planning is underway to open a mass coronavirus vaccination site. They say they are several factors they are taking into consideration before they name a location.

