A group of state senators has announced legislation aimed at preventing PennDOT from tolling bridges to pay for repairs. The bill calls for reforms to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership. Lawmakers say they want the group to operate with more transparency. Tonight at 5:30, the changes lawmakers want to make to provide more oversight.
Plus - Pennsylvania reaches a settlement with the family of a man who was run over by a bulldozer during a state police pursuit. That man was accused of growing marijuana plants on state land.