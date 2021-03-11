A group of state senators has announced legislation aimed at preventing PennDOT from tolling bridges to pay for repairs. The bill calls for reforms to the Public-Private Transportation Partnership. Lawmakers say they want the group to operate with more transparency. Tonight at 5:30, the changes lawmakers want to make to provide more oversight.

Plus - Pennsylvania reaches a settlement with the family of a man who was run over by a bulldozer during a state police pursuit. That man was accused of growing marijuana plants on state land.

