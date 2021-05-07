The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance and Berks County commissioner spent the morning distributing relief checks to businesses impacted by the pandemic. Each business applied for a grant through the chamber's Covid-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program, or CHIRP. Tonight at 5:30, hear from some recipients of the grant money, and we'll have the details about a second round of funding now available.
Plus - Yuengling's expansion to western states is underway. The brewery is using an armored truck to transport its secret recipe to Texas, where Molson Coors will brew the beverages.