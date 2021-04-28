A proposal to change the requirements for promoting police officers in Reading is drawing pushback. Police chief Richard Tornielli says he wants to remove the college credits bonus so that more officers have a chance at moving up the ranks. He says most of the officers in the department do not have college degrees. Tonight at 5:30, why a coalition that represents police officers statewide says the move could end up hurting officers.

Plus - Berks County's community Covid-19 vaccination clinic opens in five days. Officials gave us a tour today. They said the clinic will start off slow, but they have a plan to ramp up vaccinations and get people in and out as quickly as they can.

