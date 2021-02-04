Berks County commissioners say they are open to the possibility of forming a health department. The commissioners say they've heard from many people who want the county to start one. Some residents say the department would be leading the way with COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution. We'll have more on the commissioners' thoughts about forming a department at 5:30.
Plus - the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance speaks out against some of Governor Wolf's budget proposals. The chamber says the state doesn't need to raise the minimum wage because there are hundreds of open jobs that already pay $15 an hour.