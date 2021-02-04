Berks County commissioners say they are open to the possibility of forming a health department. The commissioners say they've heard from many people who want the county to start one. Some residents say the department would be leading the way with COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution. We'll have more on the commissioners' thoughts about forming a department at 5:30.

Plus - the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance speaks out against some of Governor Wolf's budget proposals. The chamber says the state doesn't need to raise the minimum wage because there are hundreds of open jobs that already pay $15 an hour.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.