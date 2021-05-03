People in Berks County now have a new option for where they can get the Covid-19 vaccine. The Berks Cares community clinic opened today at North Reading Plaza in Muhlenberg Township. Right now, the clinic can provide up to 200 shots per day. The launch of the clinic comes as officials in neighboring Lebanon County begin to wind down operations at their community clinic. Tonight at 5:30, why Berks officials say this clinic is still necessary.
Plus - we could soon learn what will happen to the old Hamburg State Center in Windsor Township. Lawmakers and state officials are discussing plans to sell off part of the property.