Immigration advocates are suing the Berks County commissioners over a letter they wrote supporting a 'white paper proposal' for the Berks County Residential Center. They say the commissioners are violating a law that requires them to discuss all county-related matters publicly. This comes after ICE released families that it was holding at the detention center. The agency is reportedly planning to house adults at the center going forward. Tonight at 5:30, what immigration advocates hope to achieve with the lawsuit, and how the county is responding.
Plus - a new barbershop in Berks County pays tribute to first responders and members of the military. The shop is owned and operated by two combat veterans.