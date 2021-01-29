Students at Kutztown University are heading back to campus for the spring semester. The semester started last week, with all classes taking place online. Now, some classes will shift to an in-person format. Before students can move back into their dorms, they have to test negative for COVID-19. We'll talk with officials and students about that process tonight at 5:30.

Plus - local shelters are preparing to house more people as bitter cold weather sets in. They say the process is more complicated now because of the pandemic.

