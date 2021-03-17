Officials in Reading say they are looking into ways to crack down on reckless driving in the city. This comes after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash during an apparent 'street race' on North 11th Street. Police are still looking for the drivers who were involved. Tonight at 5:30, the steps city officials plan to take to make streets safer.
Plus - a mass vaccination site is now open in neighboring Lebanon County. Officials say they are equipped to give out 3,000 doses of vaccine this week.