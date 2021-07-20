A state music group is helping to sort through some donated instruments that will be given to kids in Berks County. It's part of the group's first-ever day of service. The Reading Musical Foundation will give the instruments to kids, for free, later this year. WFMZ's Caitlin Rearden reports at 5:30.

And the Berks County Sheriff's Office says it's getting tips and closing cases thanks to an app it launched several years ago. The app was recently updated to include new features. WFMZ's Jim Vasil has more.

