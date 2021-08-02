The community is grieving in the aftermath of a fire that claimed the lives of a woman and two children in Reading last week. Tonight we're talking with the fire marshal about the emotional toll of the fire, and sharing a message he wants the community to know. WFMZ's Jack Reinhard will have the story.

And a court order in Berks County could help stem the expected wave of evictions after a federal ban on evictions expired over the weekend. The order will allow people facing eviction a 30 day reprieve if they seek assistance from a program, like one being offered through the Berks Coalition to End Homelessness. Tom Rader has more at 5:30.

