Police have released video of a truck as they search for a driver in connection with a bizarre accident in Berks County. The truck is the third vehicle sought in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man and his dog dead in Robesonia. The crash happened before 5:00 a.m. Thursday on West Penn Avenue, also known as Route 422. Police say they have tracked down the other two vehicles. WFMZ's Jim Vasil will have the latest at 5:30.

And RiverFest is back in Muhlenberg Township. The weekend celebration includes lots of live music and a number of food vendors. Caitlin Rearden caught up with organizers and she'll have more on what's in store this year.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.