Police are investigating a bizarre, deadly hit-and-run in Robesonia. They say a man and his dog are dead after being hit by three vehicles, and none of the drivers stopped at the scene. The crash happened before 5:00 this morning. WFMZ's Jim Vasil spoke to the police chief. He'll have the latest at 5:30.

And friends are speaking out as the search for a missing Reading man intensifies. Police say they don't believe Darlyn De La Rosa-Abreu, who hasn't been seen since August 8th, left the area voluntarily. Friends say they're concerned that he might be in danger. WFMZ's Tom Rader is gathering details.

