People all across Berks County are digging out from a winter storm that brought heavy snow, sleet, and strong winds. The National Weather Service says at least two parts of the county received two feet of snow. Our team of reporters is spread out across the county as clean-up begins.

Plus - Comcast announces it will speed up the rollout of WiFi 'lift zones' to get students connected to their classrooms. The company recently announced it will launch seven 'lift zones' at community centers in Berks County.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.