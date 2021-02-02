People all across Berks County are digging out from a winter storm that brought heavy snow, sleet, and strong winds. The National Weather Service says at least two parts of the county received two feet of snow. Our team of reporters is spread out across the county as clean-up begins.
Plus - Comcast announces it will speed up the rollout of WiFi 'lift zones' to get students connected to their classrooms. The company recently announced it will launch seven 'lift zones' at community centers in Berks County.