The head of the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee is unveiling a plan that would reform PennDOT and some of its funding streams.

It comes months after PennDOT unveiled a plan that called for potentially tolling 9 bridges to pay for upgrades, including one on I-78 in Berks County.

WFMZ's Jim Vasil will break down the proposals.

And -- does the state owe you some cash?

The Pennsylvania Treasurer says folks in Berks County have $60 million and more than 460,000 items waiting to be claimed.

Jack Reinhard will tell you how to find out if you can cash in.

