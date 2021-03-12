A Reading man died hours after a tree fell onto his SUV while he was traveling on the Lindbergh Viaduct in Reading. The coroner said 63-year-old Steven Malcolm died at Reading Hospital of head injuries. Fire officials said it appeared the tree that fell was dead and was bound to come down. Tonight at 5:30, what the city is now doing to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.
Plus - a community group stages another pop-up coronavirus vaccine clinic in Reading. Organizers say they are holding the clinics in parts of the city where people otherwise wouldn't have access to the shot.