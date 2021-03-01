Advocates for migrant families are praising the federal government's decision to release the families that were being held at the Berks Family Residential Center in Bern Township. U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced Sunday that all of the families were released within the past few days. We're working to find out more about that decision and what's next for the center. We'll have the latest tonight at 5:30.

Plus -- work to restore a fire company's social hall is underway. A fire ravaged the Mohnton Fire Company's social quarters in November 2019. We'll take you inside the hall and explain the major changes officials are making to the building.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.