Advocates for migrant families are praising the federal government's decision to release the families that were being held at the Berks Family Residential Center in Bern Township. U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced Sunday that all of the families were released within the past few days. We're working to find out more about that decision and what's next for the center. We'll have the latest tonight at 5:30.
Plus -- work to restore a fire company's social hall is underway. A fire ravaged the Mohnton Fire Company's social quarters in November 2019. We'll take you inside the hall and explain the major changes officials are making to the building.