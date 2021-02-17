Authorities announced the arrests of 14 people in connection with what they said was a gun-trafficking ring that spanned five counties. The Montgomery County District Attorney says the suspects illegally obtained and sold dozens of firearms in Berks, Bucks, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. At 5:30, we'll tell you how investigators learned about the alleged ring while working a different case.
Plus - officials in Reading are cracking down on efforts to save parking spaces on city streets. Public works crews are collecting so-called 'space savers' and hauling them to the landfill.