...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lehigh,
Carbon, southwestern Monroe and west central Northampton Counties
through 430 PM EDT...
At 337 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Oneida, or 8 miles north of Mahanoy City, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Lehighton, Northampton, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Slatington,
Nesquehoning, Weatherly, Walnutport, Brodheadsville, New Mahoning,
Kunkletown, Neffs, Gilbert, Berlinsville, Emerald, Kresgeville,
Jonas, Danielsville, Beltzville State Park and Penn Forest Reservoir.
This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 64 and 87.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH