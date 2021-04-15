Berks County agencies are now working to provide coronavirus vaccines to people who are homebound. Today, the Area Agency on Aging and Berks Community Health Clinic administered the first shots in their homebound vaccination program. The first person to receive the shot says she's celebrating like it's her birthday. Tonight at 5:30, why she hopes to be an advocate for other people in her shoes.

Plus - the Berks County DA has ruled a police officer was justified in the deadly shooting of a man last month in Muhlenberg Township. He says the officer's use of deadly force against Stephen Hughes was warranted to ensure the safety of the officers on scene.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.