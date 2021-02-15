The snow and frigid weather we've had this month are causing new problems for homeowners. 'Ice dams' are forming in gutters. For some homeowners, the blockages are so bad, water is starting to leak into their homes. At 5:30, what you should do if you have an 'ice dam' in your gutter, and how you can prevent blockages in the future.

Plus - a local screenwriter is staying busy during the pandemic. He just finished writing a TV pilot, and he's looking to take the next step toward getting the show into production.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.