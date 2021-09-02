Minor flooding from the Schuylkill River threatened the campus of Reading Area Community College this morning. Officials are keeping a close eye on the river all around the region, especially in the Philadelphia area, where there's major flooding. WFMZ's Jack Reinhard will have the latest on the river on the Berks Edition at 5:30.

And a man's been charged in a deadly home invasion in Wyomissing. The shooting happened in 2019. More on the break in the case that helped police make an arrest.

