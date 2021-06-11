Reading City Council has compiled a list of some of the city's troubled roads and intersections. During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, council is set to discuss ways to make the roads safer. What can council do? And what intersections made the list? WFMZ's Ellen Kolodziej will have that story at 5:30.
Berks County's Emergency Response Team jumped into action to help take a Spring Township man into custody early this morning. Police say the man was armed with a gun when he threatened a woman inside a home, and he refused to come out on his own.