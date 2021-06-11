Reading City Council has compiled a list of some of the city's troubled roads and intersections. During a Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, council is set to discuss ways to make the roads safer. What can council do? And what intersections made the list? WFMZ's Ellen Kolodziej will have that story at 5:30.

Berks County's Emergency Response Team jumped into action to help take a Spring Township man into custody early this morning. Police say the man was armed with a gun when he threatened a woman inside a home, and he refused to come out on his own.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.