State police are investigating the theft of landscaping tools worth $8,500 from a store in Maxatawny Township. Troopers say at least one person smashed a window at Bower's Sales and Rentals early Friday morning and stole chainsaws, leaf blowers, and other handheld equipment. Tonight at 5:30, why the store's manager says it's clear that the theft was planned in advance.

Plus, Pennsylvania is once again expanding eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine. Beginning tomorrow, all adults can schedule appointments.

